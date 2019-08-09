Houston Astros release nicknames for 2019 MLB Players' Weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While the uniforms are going to be simple, the names on the back of them won't be.
The MLB will once again have Players' Weekend, which gives players the chance to have a little fun with what goes on their jersey.
Players' Weekend will take place from August 23-25, and you know the Astros are going all out for the jerseys.
Here are the nicknames for the AL West leaders:
Jose Altuve: "Tuve"
Yordan Alvarez: "Yordan"
Joe Biagini: "Jeffrey"
Michael Brantley: "Champ"
Alex Bregman: "A-Breg"
Robinson Chirinos: "Pelo Buche"
Gerrit Cole: "Chef G"
Chris Devenski: "Devo"
Aledmys Diaz: "Papito"
Zack Greinke: "Greinke"
Yuli Gurriel: "La Pina"
Will Harris: "Clutch Cam"
Martin Maldonado: "Martincito"
Jake Marisnick: "Big Fudge"
Lance McCullers Jr.: "Perdomo"
Collin McHugh: "12-6"
Wade Miley: "Miles"
Roberto Osuna: "Osuna"
Brad Peacock: "P"
Ryan Pressly: "Press"
Josh Reddick: "Mr. Irrelevant"
Hector Rondon: "Rondy"
Aaron Sanchez: "Sanchize"
Joe Smith: "Smitty"
George Springer: "Horhay"
Garrett Stubbs: "Stubbs"
Justin Verlander: "J V"
You can visit MLBshop to purchase your Astros' Players' Weekend gear.
