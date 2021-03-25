No Layups: NBA trade deadline looms, a conversation with former UH great Galen Robinson and more

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10430212" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Can UH reclaim Final Four glory? Is TSU a 'Cinderella'? No Layups with ABC13's David Nuno and Raheel Ramzanali talks the 'Big Dance'!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The No Layups podcast crew managed to time this week's show in conjunction with the NBA trade deadline. They're brilliant like that.Beyond possible movements in and out of the Houston Rockets, David and Raheel have the Coogs in mind as No. 2 University of Houston faces off with No. 11 Syracuse in the Sweet Sixteen this weekend.Galen Robinson, who was a key member of the Cougars' last run into the Sweet Sixteen back in 2019, joins the show with an outlook on how deep the UH team can go into March Madness.