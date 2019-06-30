Mexico vs. Costa Rica game comes down to penalties in Gold Cup

⚽🏆 Let the first game begin! 🇭🇹🆚🇨🇦 #ThisIsOurs #GoldCup #NRGStadium #HAIvCAN pic.twitter.com/LS8WMtJctT— NRG Park (@nrgpark) June 29, 2019
The game came down to penalties with Mexico scoring five penalties and Costa Rica scoring four.
ANSIEDAD 🇲🇽 🇨🇷#MEXvCRC #GoldCup2019 #EstoEsNuestro #TuCopaOro @miseleccionmx @fedefutbolcrc pic.twitter.com/es5YMU9jhS— Gold Cup 2019 (@GoldCup) June 30, 2019
Mexico will now play Haiti in the semifinals.
"I'm really excited because I'm from Mexico and to be surrounded by nothing but Mexicans, I'm in heaven," said a fan.
The Mexican national team arrived in Houston Thursday, and signed autographs for fans.
The team has yet to lose a game, and many fans believe they'll win the entire tournament with nine straight wins.