Katy wins state UIL 6A Division II Championship for the 9th title in school history

The Katy Tigers are the 2020 6A D2 State Champions!🏆@katyisd#UILState #txhsfb



Katy 51

Cedar Hill 14 pic.twitter.com/3SfcIvByJm — Katy ISD Athletics (@KatyISDAthletic) January 16, 2021

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Katy High School won its ninth title in school history Saturday afternoon in the UIL 6A Division II championship game against Cedar Hill.The matchup took place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and this was the fourth time the two schools meet in the state title game.In the end, the Katy Tigers returned home with the state crown after defeating Cedar Hill in a final score of 51-14."I'm proud to see that the students poured out their hearts in their studies and in the sport, and now their hard work has paid off," said KHS Head Football Coach Gary Joseph, who has now led five of the championships for Katy ISD.Prior to Saturday's win, KHS has won UIL State Championships in 1959, 1997, 2000, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2012 and in 2015."Today, once again, our Katy ISD students are creating a legacy for future generations," said Debbie Decker, the executive director of athletics. "This Championship is more than just football; it's a reflection of a district and school community that encourages its students to reach for excellence. With the challenges that we have faced this season due to COVID-19, we are proud of our coaches, parents and students for their support," added Decker.Before the game, it was important to take note that senior Jalen and his younger brother Seth run for over 3,000 yards and 41 touchdowns.Katy's defense had their hands full trying to contain Cedar Hill quarterback Kaidon Salter."Every game is a big game to me," Salter said before the game. "I don't take any game lightly."Salter committed to the University of Tennessee back in May of 2020.