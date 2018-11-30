SPORTS

Chiefs release Kareem Hunt after video surfaces of alleged assault on woman

EMBED </>More Videos

In a statement from the Kansas City Chiefs, the team says Hunt lied about the incident, and has been released effective immediately.

KANSAS CITY, Missouri --
The Kansas City Chiefs released running back Kareem Hunt on Friday night after video surfaced that showed the NFL's reigning rushing champion knocking over and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel hallway in February.

The team issued a statement shortly after the NFL had placed Hunt on its Commissioner Exemption List that said the running back had lied when asked about the incident by team officials. The team said "the video today confirms that fact. We are releasing Kareem immediately."

Hunt was at the Chiefs' facility earlier Friday in preparation for Sunday's trip to Oakland, but he was excused and sent home shortly after TMZ posted the video online.

Police were called to the scene during the Feb. 10 incident, but no charges were filed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsKansas City ChiefsnflassaultinvestigationMissouri
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
North Shore coaches helping shape lives of young athletes
James Harden's foul-drawing mastery is unstoppable
Camera catches runners taking shortcut during half-marathon
Spurs, Rockets meet with both teams struggling
More Sports
Top Stories
Child killed when gunshots ring out in west Houston
Video shows suspect's car in killing of Desert Storm veteran
'Tube-top' porch bandits caught on video stealing packages
DUI suspect found slumped over in moving Tesla: Police
Dish Society offering $200, yoga and massages to new hires
Dryer air and clear skies leading into the weekend
Young mother shields children from shooter with assault rifle
Cancer treatment takes financial toll on Texas A&M student
Show More
Inspectors find inmates sharing jail with ants and roaches
14-day hold granted on Prop B implementation in Houston
Dallas officer who shot neighbor indicted for murder
Cardinal DiNardo's computer seized in archdiocese search
Houston's new Instagram-worthy exhibition goes bigger and better
More News