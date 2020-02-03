Super Bowl 2020

J.Lo, Shakira take the stage at Super Bowl 2020 halftime show

Singers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS -- Music superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira took the stage at the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show, where the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Shakira started the show with performances of "She Wolf," "Whenever, Wherever" and "Hips Don't Lie" before J.Lo opened with "Jenny from the Block." She continued with steamy performances that included "Love Don't Cost a Thing" and "On the Floor."

The Latina icons ended the show together, with a proudly displayed Puerto Rican flag, synchronized booty pops, and Latin-inspired choreography.



In a Thursday interview, J.Lo described the show as "very Shakira and very Jennifer."

"That's what you're going to get from the performance. It's a lot of energy, it's very entertaining. There's heartfelt moments. I think we run the gamut. It's packed with a lot of awesome moments," she said.

RELATED: Shakira explains importance of halftime show with J.Lo at 'very American' event

Many were quick to praise the performance, including Lady Gaga, who warned the pop singers not to lip sync the night before the show.

"What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!!" she tweeted.



And J.Lo certainly found a fan in husband Alexander Rodriguez!

"AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun!" he tweeted.

