Houston Texans beat Los Angeles Chargers 27-20, move to 2-1 on season

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) -- The Texans got their first winning streak of the season with a 27-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.Watson had one of the best games of his career, finishing with 351 yards and three TD's.It was a special moment for JJ Watt, as he faced off against his brother, Derek, a fullback for the Chargers. The mother of the Watt family supported both teams with a shirt that has both logos.JJ made sure to show when facing his brother, having two big sacks on the day. One of them came with less than three minutes remaining in the game.This type of game from Watt was something Texans fans were waiting for this season.Watson turned it over on the Texans' opening drive of the game. He seemed to be throwing the ball down to end the play, but the play was still live and the Chargers recovered deep in Texans territory.Rivers connected on a 7-yard TD pass with Keenan Allen a couple plays after the turnover, and the Chargers took an early 7-0 lead.In what was a promising 16-play drive for the Chargers, the Texans defense was able to hold them to just three points. Credit to D.J. Reader for sacking Rivers on 1st & Goal early in the 2nd.Watson and Kenny Stills connected on a 38-yard flea flicker, and a roughing the passer call gave the Texans even more yardage on a big play they needed.Stills led the way for receivers with four receptions for 89 yards.On that same drive, Watson connected with Darren Fells on a 16-yard TD to put the Texans on the board and cut their deficit to three. It was a quick five-play, 75-yard drive.What stood out on that TD play for the Texans was the offensive line. Watson had all the time in the world to make a play, and it always pays off.It was a disastrous final drive of the first half for the Texans. Three defensive penalties gave the Chargers extra yardage on a drive that started at their own 11 with only about 1:30 left in the half.Watson and Stills connected on another big gain with two seconds left in the first half, this time for 37 yards. Ka'imi Fairbairn had an opportunity to cut the deficit to seven, but missed a 56-yard FGRivers connected with Allen again and it gave the Chargers a 17-7 lead going into the half.It was a relatively quiet third quarter on both sides until the Texans finally broke the silence midway through. Carlos Hyde punched it in for a three-yard TD for his first real action of the day. The Texans hadn't done much with the running game.On that drive, Watson connected with Hopkins on a 3rd & 14 that kept the drive alive. Watson would later connect with Will Fuller for 30 yards, which put the Texans in the red zone and led to the Hyde TD.The Texans were able to force a turnover after Whitney Mercilus sacked Rivers, which led to him fumbling and Zach Cunningham recovering the ball.Mercilus had slipped when the play started and then got back in the play to find Rivers. It was Mercilus' fourth sack of what's been a fantastic start to the season.The offense took advantage of Mercilus' great effort, with Watson finding Jordan Akins for a 15-yard TD. It was Akins' first TD of his career. The Texans were able to convert another 3rd down.In what might have Texans fans nervous, Jonathan Joseph and Justin Reid both went out of the game early in the 4th. Joseph seemed to be gasping for air, and Reid went to the locker room. Reid had been banged up multiple times Sunday.Watson made a play that reminds everyone of how special of a player he is. When multiple Chargers defensive players were inches away from sacking him, Watson escaped and threw a quick, short pass to Akins. It would turn into a 53-yard TD as Akins had the entire field open, giving the Texans a 27-17 lead.On the Chargers final drive of the game, Rivers was able to convert multiple fourth downs and keep the game alive. It was ultimately not enough, and the Texans came out on top.