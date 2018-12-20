EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4932869" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston Rockets set 3-point record in win vs. Wizards

The Houston Rockets led the Miami Heat by as many as 16 points Thursday night, but coughed up the lead.From there, Houston trailed by 11 points and eventually fell to Miami, 101-99, snapping a five-game winning streak.James Harden logged his 200th career game of scoring at least 30 points. He had 35 points, 12 assists and six rebounds. He also made six three-pointers, matching his output from beyond the arc when Houston set an NBA record with most made threes in a single game the night before vs. Washington.Chris Paul left the game in the first half with a strained right hamstring. He finished the game playing only 12 minutes and scoring four points.Houston (16-15) has the next three games at home: Saturday vs. San Antonio; Christmas Day vs. Oklahoma City; and Dec. 27 vs. Boston.