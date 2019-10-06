HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros are hosting a free watch party for ALDS Game three Monday at Minute Maid Park.
Zack Greinke and the Astros will face Charlie Morton and the Tampa Bay Rays tomorrow at Tropicana Field as the Astros look to advance to their third consecutive American League Championship Series.
Gates open at 10 a.m. and the game is set to begin at 12 p.m.
You can claim your free ticket at astros.com/watchparty.
General Admission vouchers must be presented at entry via the Ballpark App. No PDFs will be permitted.
Vouchers will also be available at the gate entrances.
5,000 fans in attendance will receive a Zack Greinke replica white jersey, which will be distributed from the time gates open until 1:00 p.m.
The Minute Maid Park roof will be open for the watch party, weather pending.
Fans can also enjoy live music, food trucks, games, inflatables and more two hours prior to first pitch at the Postseason Street Fest on Crawford Street.
They plan to host a watch party for Game 4 on Tuesday if necessary.
Houston Astros hosting free ALDS watch party for Game 3
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More