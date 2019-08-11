Sports

Astros finish historic night against Baltimore Orioles with 23 runs

BALTIMORE, MD (KTRK) -- It was quite the night for the Astros in Baltimore.

Going into tonight's game against the Baltimore Orioles, the Astros had won 7 consecutive games and scored 10+ runs in three of the last four.

With the Orioles having one of the highest team ERA's in the MLB, the Astros had a chance to continue their hot streak.

It was almost set up for them to make history Saturday night.

The Astros scored 23 runs on 25 hits, marking the most runs the franchise has ever scored in a single game and the most extra-base hits.

It was an all-around effort for the Astros. Carlos Correa, Yuli Gurriel, Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman, Aledmys Diaz and Jose Altuve all had at least 3 hits in Saturday's contest.

Alvarez continued his historic rookie season and made an even stronger case for Rookie of the Year, hitting 3 HR's Saturday night.

Alvarez now has 51 RBI on the season through his first 45 career games. According to Ryan Spaeder, that is the most RBI for a player through their first 45 games.

He surpassed baseball legend Ted Williams.

Recently-acquired Aaron Sanchez had another strong outing after starting last week's combined no-hitter.

Sanchez went for 5 IP with 6 strikeouts and 1 earned run.

The Astros are now 77-40 on the season and have won 8 consecutive games. They now possess the best record in the MLB.

The video above is from a previous story
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmarylandhouston astros
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in Manhattan jail, officials say
Woman shot at in alleged Cypress road rage incident
Man with 230+ animals living in "deplorable conditions" arrested: Constable
Firefighter killed in hazmat crash in Liberty County
Epstein suicide prompts conspiracy theories, skepticism
Alleged victims, politicians react to Jeffrey Epstein's suicide
Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth split
Show More
Video: Police chase man on bike in SW Houston
Man waits for help while bleeding out on ER floor
6-year-old asks toy companies for female toy soldiers
Athlete arrested after police mistake bird poop for cocaine
Woman claims meth found in vagina wasn't hers
More TOP STORIES News