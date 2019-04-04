Sports

Astros' Hinch ejected after shouting match erupts with umpire

The Astros fall to the Rangers 4-0.

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Maybe we should have known this night was coming, back when Astros manager A.J. Hinch was ejected from a spring training game.

Astros faced off Wednesday with the Rangers.

The trouble apparently starts with Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron. Cintron was ejected for barking at home plate umpire Ron Kulpa.

About 90 seconds later, it's Hinch's turn.

Kulpa's strike zone is an issue, and so is Kulpa's repeated stares into the Astros dugout.

Clearly agitated by all of this, Astros starter Gerrit Cole gave up the RBI hit to Hunter Pence.

When Cole's night is over, he gets after Kulpa. Astros lose again 4-0 to fall to 2-5.
