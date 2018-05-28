The Houston Rockets are looking game-ready but relaxed entering their locker room each game of the Western Conference Finals.
See the Rockets' Game 1 style in the video above.
Always representing 🤘-Town! pic.twitter.com/csAIz0UJXE— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 14, 2018
WHAT THE ROCKETS AND WARRIORS WORE FOR GAME 2
Will it rain three’s like Robert Horry? Gerald Green represents. pic.twitter.com/3Mieg4qb7R— David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) May 16, 2018
James Harden sported a Gucci panther face bowling shirt before Game 2, which costs $1,280.
I like dragons too. James Harden is here. Time to work. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/uCUV2PyluM— David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) May 16, 2018
Is Draymond Green wearing sheriff pants? #rocketsvswarriors pic.twitter.com/GoAFsz2D9L— David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) May 16, 2018
Steph Curry is in the building. #RocketsWarriors pic.twitter.com/Gu4TQL6cO8— David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) May 16, 2018
CP3 got style #Rockets pic.twitter.com/rijIdhfccG— David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) May 16, 2018
Trevor Ariza reppin Snow White #Rockets pic.twitter.com/c0IqyKgPH8— David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) May 16, 2018
GI Joe action figure Clint Capela in the House. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/JcJDU84iXg— David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) May 16, 2018
Game 1: 37 points. @KDTrey5 has arrived. #DubNation pic.twitter.com/pPdJaILRAc— NBA (@NBA) May 16, 2018
Jackie Moon is in the building in Houston. @JaValeMcGee has arrived. #NBAStyle pic.twitter.com/pPNbD1L8ue— NBA (@NBA) May 16, 2018
Gerald brings some #Colt45s swag to the bay #Rockets #RunAsOne pic.twitter.com/bNJ6aQOfRX— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) May 20, 2018
Rain down 3s and you get to wear gold. #Rockets #RunAsOne pic.twitter.com/XqTxVfEavD— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) May 20, 2018
The best dressed contest is over. #Rockets #RunAsOne pic.twitter.com/VVNUbRXDsW— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) May 20, 2018
Business trip for Trevor Ariza. #Rockets #RunAsOne pic.twitter.com/XYG6LEhYmU— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) May 20, 2018
Dress right. Play great. @CP3 #Rockets pic.twitter.com/1KywnMqVST— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) May 20, 2018
James Harden & PJ Tucker arrive in #NBAStyle for a pivotal Game 3 in Oakland. pic.twitter.com/Z82GbpC0lf— NBA (@NBA) May 20, 2018
@CP3 All Waves Ok for Game 4 #Rockets #RunAsOne pic.twitter.com/70rNw7iHJt— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) May 22, 2018
#Rockets in the house. pic.twitter.com/a65QlJFwnG— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) May 22, 2018
@CapelaClint ready for Game 4 #Rockets pic.twitter.com/pPH9cOiu87— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) May 22, 2018
🤘🤘🤘 pic.twitter.com/SA6IWIbxP8— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 22, 2018
Game 4. 😎#RunAsOne 🚀 pic.twitter.com/6BsCW040yQ— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 22, 2018
Gerald Green is known for wearing throwback Houston sports jerseys. Many people on social media noticed that he wore a white Robert Horry jersey in Game 2, in which the Rockets won. And in Game 4, Green wore a red Horry jersey.
Gerald Green wore a white Robert Horry throwback jersey to the Rockets' Game 2 win and a red one tonight. He's in the market for another Horry throwback — maybe the Rockets' space logo jersey — for Game 5. "I'm trying. I need it," Green said. pic.twitter.com/isSiYSjd37— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 23, 2018
Dubs ready 👀 pic.twitter.com/LGpSHs8k1g— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 23, 2018
I got no words for this. Props though. James Harden and PJ Tucker #Rockets #ABC13 pic.twitter.com/T3IcFvYlzd— David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) May 24, 2018
Gerald Green NEVER disappoints... Rockin the Olajuwon NBA All Star Jersey. #ABC13 #Rockets pic.twitter.com/4HBh6SOhzF— David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) May 24, 2018
Might be the night Joe Johnson gets to run. #Rockets #RunAsOne pic.twitter.com/yWTiTfh1PF— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) May 26, 2018
#Rockets have arrived #RunAsOne pic.twitter.com/xiTTDhyNPK— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) May 26, 2018
James Harden and PJ Tucker dressed for a Red wedding. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/nRA4KOBhrt— David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) May 28, 2018
Their new album drops Thursday... #Rockets pic.twitter.com/JPMVDzXOpc— David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) May 28, 2018
Gerald Green brought the Horry guys. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/2jqz4LRLdw— David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) May 28, 2018
“Not on my timeline!!!” Sorry. The Warriors are here. pic.twitter.com/mDWqlB09XH— David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) May 28, 2018
Walk it 🚶♂️ pic.twitter.com/bemLnXg4ew— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 28, 2018
#Rockets Red for @CapelaClint Game 7. #RunAsOne pic.twitter.com/h3yoCoGCG8— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) May 28, 2018
#Rockets need some Game 5 Eric Gordon tonight. #RunAsOne pic.twitter.com/xjcn93RK64— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) May 28, 2018