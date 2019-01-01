SPORTS

Golden Ticket raffle giving away season tickets to Houston sports

Calling all Houston sports fans! Here's your chance to win season tickets to Astros, Rockets, Dynamo, Dash and Rodeo Houston!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One lucky sports fan's dream is about to come true.

The Houston Sports Award is hosting a 2019 Golden Ticket Raffle, giving the ultimate die-hard Houston sports fan an incredible package.

The winner of the raffle will receive a pair of season tickets to home games and events for the Houston Astros, Rockets, Dynamo, Dash and Rodeo Houston.

Tickets for the teams will run for their entire 2019-20 season. In addition, the winner will get two tickets to the Academy Sports + Outdoors 2019 Texas Bowl.

Raffle tickets cost $100, but you better act fast. Only 500 raffle tickets are available.

All raffle ticket proceeds will go to benefit the Harris County - Houston Sports Authority Foundation.

To purchase your tickets, visit the Houston Sports Awards' website.
