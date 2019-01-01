HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --One lucky sports fan's dream is about to come true.
The Houston Sports Award is hosting a 2019 Golden Ticket Raffle, giving the ultimate die-hard Houston sports fan an incredible package.
The winner of the raffle will receive a pair of season tickets to home games and events for the Houston Astros, Rockets, Dynamo, Dash and Rodeo Houston.
Tickets for the teams will run for their entire 2019-20 season. In addition, the winner will get two tickets to the Academy Sports + Outdoors 2019 Texas Bowl.
Raffle tickets cost $100, but you better act fast. Only 500 raffle tickets are available.
All raffle ticket proceeds will go to benefit the Harris County - Houston Sports Authority Foundation.
To purchase your tickets, visit the Houston Sports Awards' website.