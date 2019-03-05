San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer taking leave of absence after altercation with wife

SAN FRANCISCO, California -- San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer will be taking a leave of absence from the team after a physical altercation he had with his wife was caught on camera.In the video obtained by TMZ, Larry Baer can be seen reaching across his wife as she's sitting in a public park in Hayes Valley and grabbing a cell phone. She falls to the ground as Baer appears to wrestle the phone from her hand.According to witnesses, the couple was arguing for several minutes before it got physical."She was on the ground and he was hovering over her. He was trying to take something from her. That's when everyone started to surround them and saying, 'what the heck' and he just kept saying 'I just want to get my phone,'" said Taylor Askins, who witnessed the altercation.Baer provided a statement to ABC7 News which read, "I am truly sorry for the pain that I have brought to my wife, children and to the organization. It is not reflective of the kind of a person that I aspire to be, but it happened and I will do whatever it takes to make sure that I never behave in such an inappropriate manner again."Pam Baer released a separate statement:"I would like to clarify the events of today. My husband and I had an argument in public about which we are quite embarrassed. I took his cell phone. He wanted it back and I did not want to give it back. I started to get up & the chair I was sitting in began to tip. Due to an injury I sustained in my foot 3 days ago, I lost my balance. I did not sustain any injury based on what happened today. Larry & I always have been & still are happily married.""The Board of Directors of San Francisco Baseball Associates is closely monitoring the matter involving Giants President and CEO Larry Baer. Pursuant to League policy, Major League Baseball is taking the lead in gathering all facts surrounding the situation. The organization is cooperating fully with the process.Mr. Baer has acknowledged that his behavior was unacceptable, apologized to the organization and is committed to taking steps to make sure that this never happens again. He has also requested, and the Board has accepted, his request to take personal time away from the Giants beginning today. The Board has asked the Giants executive team to manage the day to day operations of the Club during this period, reporting directly to the Board.As leaders in the community, we at the Giants hold ourselves to the highest standards and those standards will guide how we consider this matter moving forward.We have no further comment at this time."