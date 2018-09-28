SPORTS

SHRED HATE: George Springer lends voice to MLB's anti-bullying campaign

George Springer joins the Shred Hate campaign to help fight bullying.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Reigning World Series MVP and Houston Astros outfielder George Springer has joined the MLB's Shred Hate campaign.

The program is aimed at preventing bullying and promoting kindness.

In the initiative's new PSA featuring Springer, he talks about being picked on in grade school because he stuttered.

"I want kids to be themselves and enjoy their lives. Being who you want to be and being who you are is the most important thing in this world. Don't let anybody stop you from that," Springer said.

Springer has been vocal about dealing with stuttering his entire life. For the last four years, he's hosted a bowling event that helps raise money to send kids to Camp SAY, which helps children who stutter.

SAY is the Stuttering Association for the Youth. Springer is the national spokesperson for the association.

His new PSA will run starting next Monday and Tuesday.

RELATED: George Springer hosts 4th annual bowling event for charity

EMBED More News Videos

Houston Astros outfielder George Springer hosts 4th annual bowling event for charity


