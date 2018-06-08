SPORTS

Cruz asks for prayers for 1-on-1 basketball game with Kimmel on Father's Day weekend

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz asks for prayers as he takes on Jimmy Kimmel for a one-on-one basketball game Father's Day weekend. (KTRK)

Texas Senator Ted Cruz is asking for prayers before his one-on-one basketball game with Jimmy Kimmel on Father's Day weekend.

The late night ABC star has officially accepted a challenge to a one-on-one basketball game with the politician and one-time presidential candidate.

While Kimmel originally said the game will only take place if Cruz wears short shorts from the 1980s, Cruz said he will not wear the shorts but will still play.


This feud began when Kimmel mocked Cruz for his appearance at Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors by saying he looked "like a blobfish." Cruz would then take it to social media and challenge Kimmel via Twitter. The loser of the game will be required to donate $5,000 to a charity of the winner's choice.


Cruz was on the varsity basketball team in high school, so Kimmel says he needs some practice time to develop skills. Kimmel played the clarinet in high school, so there is a pretty big contrast between the two.
