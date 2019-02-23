SPORTS

Foster High School wrestler Chidozie Nwankwo looks to repeat as state champion

Foster HS wrestling star gets up to speed on competition

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
At the UIL State Wrestling Championship Tournament, Foster High School junior Chidozie Nwankwo looks to repeat as state champ.

But even undefeated at 20-0, Nwankwo feels he has something to prove.

"Feels good to prove people wrong again," Nwankwo said.

The foster defensive tackle, who goes by the nickname "Dot," is the defending state champion.

But Nwankwo got a late start on the mat because of the Foster Falcons football playoff run, giving his opponents a head start.

"It helps them more put them in higher rank," Nwankwo said. "That doesn't mean anything once you're at State."

Nwankwo won his first round match at the tournament Friday morning, and he continues to use his doubters to fuel his fire.

"I like being the underdog," Nwankwo said. "I'm used to it. Maybe I don't seem like it, but I'm the underdog."

At 6-feet tall and 275 pounds, it's hard to see Nwankwo as an underdog in anything.

He recently reopened his recruitment after the coaching change with the Houston Cougars.

Once schools figured out he Nwankwo was available, the offers started pouring in.

So far, Nwankwo has racked up 18 offers, including the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies.

Luckily for Dana Holgorsen and the Coogs, they're not out of it.

