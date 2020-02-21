Houston Astros

Former Astros pitcher gets death threats over exposing scheme

Former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers says he has received death threats after he exposed Houston's 2017 sign-stealing scheme.

"Whatever, I don't care. I've dealt with a lot of death threats before. It's just another thing on my plate," the Oakland Athletics pitcher told the San Francisco Chronicle on Thursday.

Fiers revealed to The Athletic in November that the Astros were stealing signs illegally, using cameras during their 2017 World Series championship season. Fiers was a member of that team. He joined the Detroit Tigers as a free agent after that season and was later traded to the Athletics.

"If I'm worried about any retaliation, I'm not going to be ready for the season," he told the newspaper.

RELATED: David Ortiz: Mike Fiers looks like a 'snitch' for exposing Astros scandal
EMBED More News Videos

Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz says A's pitcher Mike Fiers looks "like a snitch" for exposing the Astros sign-stealing scandal after the fact.



On Tuesday, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said, "We will take every possible step to protect Mike Fiers wherever he's playing, whether it's in Houston or somewhere else."

Fiers told The Athletic on Wednesday that "I can defend myself" and that he doesn't need extra security from Major League Baseball during the 2020 season. But he told the Chronicle that he is concerned about the safety of his family.

SEE MORE: Timeline of Houston Astros cheating scandal

The A's spoke to MLB vice president and deputy council Bryan Seeley about threats made against Fiers in January, according to the newspaper.

"I said from the beginning, 'I'm not away from this. I was part of that team, I was one of those guys,'" Fiers said. "Suspensions, fines -- I'm willing to take as much punishment as they do. If they ask me to [return the ring], it's not the end of the world."

SEE ALSO: Astros targeted: Bets taken on Houston batters hit by pitches
EMBED More News Videos

Las Vegas thinks the Astros are in line to be targeted by hostile pitching in 2020. Here's the strange bet you can actually wager on.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscheatingmlbhouston astrosoakland athletics
Copyright © 2020 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
HOUSTON ASTROS
Astros' Reddick says he got death threat directed at his twins
Athletics' Mike Fiers acknowledges receiving death threats
'Big Papi' reacts to Mike Fiers and Astros scandal
Ex-Blue Jays reliever Mike Bolsinger adds owner Jim Crane, staffer Derek Vigoa to lawsuit vs. Astros
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Astros' Reddick says he got death threat directed at his twins
Crane accident kills 1 at Bayport Terminal
Purse snatcher stalked victim from behind the wheel
Weekend traffic: How to get around Mardi Gras
Sunshine to warm temperatures into the mid 50s
Costco cracking down on food court access
Former Texan fighting to save athletes after twin's death
Show More
Harris Co. Judge Hidalgo endorses Elizabeth Warren
HFD cadets getting $8K pay raise year after Prop B fight
Conroe ISD school bus hit by driver in chain-reaction crash
Going to the rodeo? Here's what's new this year
Burts Meat Market offers tasty Cajun food at great prices
More TOP STORIES News