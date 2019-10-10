Former Astro Brian McCann retires after 15 seasons

ATLANTA, Ga. (KTRK) -- Former Houston Astros catcher announced his retirement from the MLB after 15 seasons.McCann finishes his career as a seven-time All-Star, six-time Silver Slugger Award and one-time World Series Champion with the Astros in 2017.He announced his retirement Wednesday evening to the media after the Braves lost Game 5 of the ALDS 13-1 to the St. Louis Cardinals, ending their season.McCann was a key contributor to the Astros' 2017 championship run, hitting that pivotal home run in Game 5 of the World Series, which many remember. He also had key RBI doubles in Games 6 and 7 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees, his team prior to the Astros.McCann spent the majority of his career with the Braves, playing in Atlanta from 2005-2013 and again in 2019.