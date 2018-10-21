More than just hoops were thrown during the Rockets vs Lakers game Saturday night.The fight broke out in the middle of the fourth quarter after Los Angeles' player Brandon Ingram reportedly pushed Houston's James Harden after being called for a foul.Things began heating up when Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul started arguing. Video from the game shows Paul placed his hand on Rondo's face, to which he responded with a punch.Punches were thrown and then Ingram ran back from the half-court and threw a punch.Paul claims Rondo initiated the fight by spitting on him.There's no word what punishment the players could face.