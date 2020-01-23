Earl Campbell tells story behind the No. 34

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The most iconic number in Houston sports is the number 34 which has been worn by legends Earl Campbell, Nolan Ryan and Hakeem Olajuwon. The trio will be together this weekend signing at the Pasadena Fairgrounds for a Fiterman Sports show.When Campbell got to the NFL, many people believed he would wear the number 20, which was the number he wore at the University of Texas.That was not the case because someone already wore that number with the Oilers. "Bum Phillips says, 'How about that number 20?' I said, 'That's that guys number,'" says Campbell. "He reached into this basket, and says 'How about that number?' and that was number 34."Campbell's current focus is helping local foster kids find beds to sleep on, with the help of Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale."I was telling him that I was going to be in town with Nolan and Hakeem for this autograph show. I asked if I could have 30 minutes of his time to talk about these kids. They met with him and he is now involved in giving us mattresses for the kids to sleep on."