Dynamo Goalkeeper a Hero Off the Field

Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Chris Seitz is a hero in more ways than one. Seitz put his Major League Soccer career on hold to donate bone marrow to a complete stranger. He was inspired to do so after his own father donated bone marrow to an uncle with cancer.
Seitz's act of kindness earned him the MLS Humanitarian Award in 2012. He also saved the life of Phil Richiuso, a father from Erie, Pennsylvania who has leukemia. To learn how you can register to be a bone marrow donor, click here.
Related Topics:
sportsbone marrowHouston DynamoABC13 & YouHouston
sportsbone marrowHouston DynamoABC13 & YouHouston