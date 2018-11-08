SPORTS

Here's your chance to represent the Houston Astros as a Shooting Star

If you ever wanted to represent the Astros on the field and in the community, here's your chance!

If you've ever wanted to represent the Houston Astros on the field and in the community, here's your chance.

Auditions for the Astros Shooting Stars will take place Nov. 17 and 18 inside of Union Station at Minute Maid Park.

The requirements to be a Shooting Star are simple. The crew is looking for women who are passionate, dedicated and team oriented when it comes to baseball and the 'Stros organization.


Events aren't just limited to games, but also around the Houston community as well.

For more information and to register, visit the Shooting Stars website.
