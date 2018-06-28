HOUSTON TEXANS

Deshaun Watson balls out at Nike store in Portland

Deshaun Watson goes on shopping spree at Nike store in Oregon (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
He balled out, but off the field this time. Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson let his Instagram followers view his shopping spree that took place at the Nike store in Portland, Oregon.

Nike's headquarters are in Oregon, so one can only imagine what Watson was able to purchase. He had shopping carts full of shoes and clothes, giving the viewers a few sneak peeks at his purchases.

Watson was signed by Nike days after being drafted in 2017 and has represented the brand well. He is expected to be on the field for week 1 in the NFL season after suffering a torn ACL last season.

Watson purchased 23 boxes of shoes and spent five figures when it was all said and done.
