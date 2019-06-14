Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies at age 75 after Alzheimer's battle

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado -- Pat Bowlen, the Denver Broncos owner who transformed the team from also-rans into NFL champions and helped the league usher in billion-dollar television deals, died late Thursday night. He was 75.In a statement posted on the Broncos' website, Bowlen's family said he died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. They did not specify a cause of death. Bowlen had battled Alzheimer's for several years.Elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, Bowlen was the first owner in NFL history to have his team win 300 games - including playoffs - in three decades. He had as many Super Bowl appearances (seven) as losing seasons, and Denver is 354-240-1 since he bought the club in 1984.