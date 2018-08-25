As students return to school, with the help of Nickelodeon, Houston Rockets star Chris Paul is helping get children hyped up for the new school year.As a part of Nickelodeon's Worldwide Day of Play, Paul teamed up with Nick and Harris County Precinct One Commissioner Rodney Ellis for a back-to-school celebration.An initiative to encourage kids and families to go out and be active was held at Finnigan Park Community Center and included games, an inflatable obstacle course, and bowling.