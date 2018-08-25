SPORTS

Houston Rockets' Chris Paul teams up with Nickelodeon for 'Worldwide Day of Play' event in Houston

Houston Rockets star is helping children get hyped up for the start of a new school year.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As students return to school, with the help of Nickelodeon, Houston Rockets star Chris Paul is helping get children hyped up for the new school year.

As a part of Nickelodeon's Worldwide Day of Play, Paul teamed up with Nick and Harris County Precinct One Commissioner Rodney Ellis for a back-to-school celebration.

An initiative to encourage kids and families to go out and be active was held at Finnigan Park Community Center and included games, an inflatable obstacle course, and bowling.
