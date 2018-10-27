SPORTS

BETO AND BRON: NBA star LeBron James shows off support for Beto O'Rourke

EMBED </>More Videos

LeBron James arrived in San Antonio wearing a Beto for Senate hat prior to the Lakers taking on the Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
LeBron James isn't shy about making his opinions and stances known.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward arrived in San Antonio to take on the Spurs wearing a 'Beto for Senate' hat prior to the game.

James has supported Beto O'Rourke in the past.

James tweeted praise to O'Rourke after the Democratic challenger's comments about NFL players kneeling for the national anthem went viral.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbeto o'rourketed cruzlebron jamesLos Angeles LakersSan Antonio SpursNBASan Antonio
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Chris Paul: 'Got to go back to the drawing board' on defense
Harrell has career-high 30 as Clippers rout Rockets 133-113
Check out how this Houston Texans player gets around town
Carmelo Anthony makes first Rockets start with James Harden, James Ennis out
More Sports
Top Stories
'I SAID BAD THINGS': Man who hurled racist insults responds
BORDER WATCH: Migrant caravan continues moving north
Houston man who attended Pittsburgh synagogue reacts to shooting
Charges filed against suspected Pittsburgh synagogue gunman
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
'A horrible, horrible thing': Trump responds to Pittsburgh shooting
Saturday's weather rolling into Sunday with warm temperatures and clear skies
Teen beaten and threatened with gun in Facebook video
Show More
Disabled man finds an 'Angel' after losing dog to cancer
How to help Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims
HCSO and HPD adding extra security to area synagogues
Officers responding to synagogue shooting met with a hail of fire
Tuberculosis case confirmed at University of Houston
More News