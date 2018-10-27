A Must Watch!!! 🙏🏾💪🏾💯‼️ Salute @BetoORourke for the candid thoughtful words! https://t.co/E1YrbqGciZ — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 23, 2018

LeBron James isn't shy about making his opinions and stances known.The Los Angeles Lakers forward arrived in San Antonio to take on the Spurs wearing a 'Beto for Senate' hat prior to the game.James has supported Beto O'Rourke in the past.James tweeted praise to O'Rourke after the Democratic challenger's comments about NFL players kneeling for the national anthem went viral.