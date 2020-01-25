Astros have long list of potential managers

Brad Ausmus: Former Astros player, managed the Angels in 2019

Jeff Bannister: Houston native, managed the Rangers 2015-2018

Joe Espada: Astros Bench coach 2018-present

John Gibbons: Most recently managed Toronto 2015-2018

Dusty Baker: Successful player and manager, last managed the Nationals 2016-2017

Eduardo Perez: Former MLB player, ESPN broadcaster, former Astros bench coach in 2013

Buck Showalter: Succesful manager with several teams, most recently the Orioles 2010-2018

Will Venable: Up and coming coaching name, current 3rd base coach for the Cubs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Astros are getting closer to finding a manager, but who will it be?On Tuesday, at the Houston Sports Awards, Astros owner Jim Crane said he hoped to have addressed reporters. Crane also hopes to narrow the list of candidates this weekend and make a decision by early next week.Reports have the Astros considering several different options. Here is a running list of potential Astros managers.