Astros dropping new limited edition Bun B-designed caps

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston rapper Bun B's collaborations are legendary.

Of course, he and the late Pimp C made up the rap duo UGK. The pair has famously collaborated with Jay-Z and Outkast on separate projects.

Bun B also has that delicious chicken sandwich combination with Antone's.

And now, the Port Arthur-born celebrity is renewing his long-time connection with the Houston Astros with a new baseball cap drop.

The team announced that the rapper will be at the team store on Thursday at 1 p.m. to usher in new Astros caps that he helped design.

Fittingly, there will be 713 of the white-orange and navy-gold bill hats available for the drop. A rarer navy suede cap will also be available with just 150 hats available.

Fans can begin purchasing the new caps at 1 p.m.



In the past, Bun B, whose real name is Bernard Freeman, has represented not only for the 'Stros, but for the Rockets and Texans.

His fandom may have rubbed others the wrong way, but he's stayed true to the teams he loves.

