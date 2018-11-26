Brian McCann is leaving Houston for the team where his 14-year career started.The Atlanta Braves announced Monday they were signing the veteran catcher to a one-year deal worth $2 million.McCann started his MLB career with the Braves, earning seven All-Star nods while in Atlanta.In October, the Astros declined their $15 million club option for McCann.The option would have become guaranteed if he accumulated 1,000 plate appearances combined in 2017-18, made 90 starts at catcher last season and been active at the end of the season. McCann, who missed two months this season after knee surgery, made just 62 starts at catcher and had 615 plate appearances in two seasons in Houston.McCann hit just .212 with seven homers and 23 RBIs last season.McCann spent the last two seasons with Houston Astros after a trade from the New York Yankees in November 2016. McCann made $17 million last season in the final guaranteed year of a five-year, $85 million contract he signed in with the Yankees in 2014.Despite stints in Atlanta and New York, his only World Series title was with Houston.McCann joins an Atlanta team that won the National League East a season ago. He will be 35 next opening day.