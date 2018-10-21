SPORTS

WEEK 7: Division lead on the line as the Texans take on the Jaguars

After an 0-3 start to the season, the Texans can take sole control of the AFC South with a win Sunday.

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (KTRK) --
After an 0-3 start to the season, the Houston Texans have reeled off three straight wins to bring their record to .500.

The Texans struck first after a forced fumble put them right in field goal range to start the drive. Though the offense couldn't get going, Ka'imi Fairbairn nailed a 44-yard field goal to give the Texans an early 3-0 lead.

Houston remained in control throughout the first quarter. After a spectacular grab by DeAndre Hopkins, Fairbairn hit a second field goal, this time from 48 yards, to put the Texans up 6-0.

In the second quarter, the Texans extended their lead to 13-0 after Lamar Miller's 5-yard rushing touchdown, giving them a comfortable halftime lead.

TEXANS INJURY REPORT:
WR DeAndre Hopkins - Active

S Andre Hal - Active
TE Ryan Griffin - Out
G Zach Fulton - Out
