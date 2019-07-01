Sports

6 Astros earn spots in All-Star Game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Six Houston Astros players have been named to the 2019 American League All-Star Team.

This is the third consecutive season the Astros will have six players at the All-Star Game.

On Sunday, the MLB announced that right-handed pitchers Gerrit Cole, Ryan Pressly, and Justin Verlander would be joining the squad.

Alex Bregman, Michael Brantley and George Springer earned spots on the AL team when the results of the Starters Election were announced Thursday.

There were seven total Astros on the ballot. Jose Altuve, Robinson Chirinos, Josh Reddick, and Carlos Correa just missed out.

Bregman's nod, his second, represents the first-ever All-Star starting spot for an Astros third baseman. Bregman garnered nearly half of the votes for his position on the AL team, besting Minnesota's Hunter Dozier and the New York Yankees' Gio Urshela.

Three-time All-Star Springer and Brantley, who is earning his fourth nod, make up two-thirds of the AL outfield. They are joined by Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout.

Brantley's nod was close. The first-year Astro squeaked by the Yankees' Aaron Judge by .9% of the vote.

Pressly will be an All-Star for the first time in his career. He has been one of the elite relief pitchers in the Majors.

Verlander was named to his second All-Star team and the eight of his career. He joins a group of 20 pitchers to be named to at least eight All-Star teams.
According to MLB, the top three vote-getters for each infield position and the top nine outfielders from the first round of fan balloting moved on to the Starters Election, where each player starts from scratch.

Fans voted in the Starters Election during a 28-hour period that started Wednesday.

The All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday, July 9.

LEARN MORE ABOUT YOUR ASTROS ALL-STAR STARTERS:

Michael Brantley

EMBED More News Videos

Fast facts of three-time All-Star Michael Brantley


Alex Bregman
EMBED More News Videos

Quick facts on Astros star Alex Bregman.



George Springer
EMBED More News Videos

Top 5 things you didn't know about George Springer



The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonmlbhouston astrosvotingbaseball
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News