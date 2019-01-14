Exactly 101 people tried, but failed to kick a 43-yard field goal on Saturday as part of the Goose Island Challenge.The challenge follows last weekend's failed 43-yard field goal attempt by Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey in the last seconds of their playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles.Goose Island Brewery challenged Bears fans to make the kick for an awesome prize.Unfortunately, no one made the 43-yard kick, which would have given the winner a trip for two to Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII, and a shot at a 65-yard field goal.The snowy and windy weather was a challenge for contenders."It was tough, into the wind, with the snow, with the cold, it's a tough kick," said Colin Shaugnessy.Even the more experienced kickers said it was tough."I was all conference in high school, but I didn't do much beyond that," said Eric Walsh. "If the snow wasn't here, I think I could have gave it a good rip."The accumulating snow had many wondering how Parkey would have done under the same conditions."I think these conditions are a little harder than what he had even, but yeah, I think we're a forgiving city, and I think he'll bounce back," said Shaugnessy.