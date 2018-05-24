SPORTS

10 coolest EaDo bars for Houston sports fans to jump on the bandwagon

Here's some cool places to watch the Rockets in EaDo (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
Call it the East End, call it EaDo - it's hot and it's growing fast. Houstonians already know Little Woodrow's and Lucky's here, but there are plenty of other cool places to hit if you're coming downtown to catch Rockets-Warriors or the Astros, and you're smart enough to park on the east side of 59. These spots are the perfect place to scream for the Rockets, the Astros, or at your drinking buddy:

Around the Corner

Perhaps my favorite go-to bar, it is basically a house with a bar in it. Great staff, great atmosphere, enough TVs to watch the game and really good pizza. Their steak night on Thursdays is as good as it gets. A really good option if you want a nice place to chill and watch the game. In the same complex as Leeland House, a new breakfast-lunch place that is really good as well. 1510 Hutchins St.

Truckyard

Recently opened, this is a really strong addition to the area. Food is limited, but the drink selection is through the roof, they have a great drink selection, monstrous patio, and quality service. And a Ferris wheel. Really. 2118 Lamar St.

