Spirit Airlines and JetBlue planes struck by gunfire in Haiti

A Spirit Airlines plane flying from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Haiti was diverted after it was struck by gunfire while attempting to land in Port-au-Prince, the Haitian National Office of Civil Aviation (OFNAC) told ABC News.

The plane was struck by gunfire four times while attempting to land at Touissant Louverture Airport in the capital city of Port-au-Prince, OFNAC said.

The Spirit Airlines plane "diverted and landed safely in Santiago, Dominican Republic," Spirit Airlines said in a statement Monday, adding that no passengers reported injuries and one flight attendant onboard the plane reported unspecified "minor injuries" and was undergoing medical evaluation.

The plane came within 550 feet of the runway before aborting its landing and diverting to the Dominican Republic, according to data on FlightRadar24.

After the plane arrived in the Dominican Republic, "an inspection revealed evidence of damage to the aircraft consistent with gunfire," the Spirit Airlines statement said. The plane was taken out of service and a different aircraft was secured to return the passengers and crew to Fort Lauderdale, the statement added.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed in a statement that the Spirit Airlines flight landed safely in the Dominican Republic "after the plane was reportedly damaged by gunfire while trying to land" at the Port-au-Prince airport.

Two other flights headed for Toussaint Louverture Airport were also diverted "as a precaution," the FAA said in its statement, adding that the airport was now closed.

All airlines have temporarily suspended flights at Touissant Louverture Airport, OFNAC told ABC News.

On Monday, a JetBlue flight from Haiti to New York City was also hit by a bullet, the airline said in a statement to ABC News.

After the JetBlue flight 935 from Port-au-Prince, Haiti, landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport, a post-flight inspection identified that the exterior of the aircraft had been struck by a bullet.

JetBlue said they are suspending all flights to and from Haiti through Dec. 2 due to the civil unrest in the country.

The U.S. Embassy in Haiti issued a security alert saying that it was "aware of gang-led efforts to block travel to and from Port-au-Prince which may include armed violence, and disruptions to roads, ports, and airports."

"The security situation in Haiti is unpredictable and dangerous," the embassy alert continued, further noting that "The U.S. government cannot guarantee your safety traveling to airports, borders, or during any onward travel. You should consider your personal security situation before traveling anywhere in Haiti."