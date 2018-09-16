'IT COULD'VE BEEN ME': Woman speaks out about crash that killed innocent driver

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies say the deadly crash happened at the intersection of Tomball Parkway and Fallbrook Drive Saturday night.

Investigators say a speeding driver is to blame for his and another man's death after he reportedly ran through a red light Saturday night in northwest Harris County.

Deputies say the deadly crash happened at the intersection of Tomball Parkway and Fallbrook Drive at around 10:30 p.m., when Zachery Palazzetti hit the innocent driver's vehicle while it was turning onto Fallbrook.

Palazzetti's vehicle then slammed into a pole.

A witness on scene says the speeding car barely missed her. That witness and another person attempted to help.

"I got out of the car and I turned around into the hotel right there," said Darlene O'Farell. "Another car was helpful and brought the other person out cause the car looked like it was going to catch on fire."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
speedingfatal crashcar crashdriver killedHoustonHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Houston Texans fall to 0-2 after loss vs. Tennessee
Gunmen wearing mariachi garb kill 5 and wound 8 in Mexico City
Couple welcomes new baby after escaping Florence's path
METRO giving free rides to see Beyoncé and Jay-Z
Hillary Clinton removed from Texas school curriculum
Family of boy with terminal cancer rings in holidays early
NFL donates $1 million to Florence relief efforts
Family of 62-pound Montgomery Co. boy says he wasn't abused
Show More
Florence death toll at 14, including 2 from carbon monoxide
Jadeveon Clowney not playing in game against Titans
HPD says suspect who stabbed man and woman got away
Tailgating on a budget: Making creative snacks for under $50
Astros giving away World Series replica rings again
More News