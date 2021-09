Houston SPCA will host Clear the Shelters adoption event on September 18

The Houston SPCA will host a Clear the Shelters adoption event on their Campusfor All Animals on-Seniors 60+ will receive discounts up to $50 off pet adoption fees.-All feline and canine adopters will receive a special Hill's Science Diet gift bag.-Live native wildlife & expert chats in the Adoption Center throughout the day.-Balloon Selfie Wall for IG photos.-Oversized games like Giant Jenga, Giant Connect Four and Corn Hole.(or while supplies last)-Custom-made balloon art animals-Fresh, hand-spun cotton candy-Kona Ice snow conesThe Houston SPCA is open Monday through Thursday from Noon to 7 p.m. and Friday through Sundayfrom 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Available pets can be seen online at www.houstonspca.org