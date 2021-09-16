Houston SPCA will host Clear the Shelters adoption event on September 18

WHAT: The Houston SPCA will host a Clear the Shelters adoption event on their Campus
for All Animals on Saturday, September 18 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In addition to adoptable pets, activities will include:
-Seniors 60+ will receive discounts up to $50 off pet adoption fees.
-All feline and canine adopters will receive a special Hill's Science Diet gift bag.
-Live native wildlife & expert chats in the Adoption Center throughout the day.
-Balloon Selfie Wall for IG photos.
-Oversized games like Giant Jenga, Giant Connect Four and Corn Hole.
FREE from Noon to 3 p.m. (or while supplies last)
-Custom-made balloon art animals
-Fresh, hand-spun cotton candy
-Kona Ice snow cones
*Curbside Sliderz Gourmet Food Truck will be on campus from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with up to 10% of sales supporting Houston SPCA.
WHEN: Saturday, September 18; Pet adoptions from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
WHERE: Houston SPCA, 7007 Old Katy Road, Houston, 77024
The Houston SPCA is open Monday through Thursday from Noon to 7 p.m. and Friday through Sunday
from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Available pets can be seen online at www.houstonspca.org. Please note, masks are required upon entry of the Adoption Center and social distancing is encouraged. All food and beverages are not allowed inside the Adoption Center.
