SpaceX scrubs launch with 30 seconds left on countdown

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (KTRK) -- SpaceX paused the countdown and then scrubbed a planned launch on Friday of its Falcon 9 rocket out of Florida.The spacecraft was slated to launch at about 12:55 p.m. ET, but the launch stopped with 30 seconds left in the countdown.The company was battling with high winds to clear the launch. A backup launch window is slated for late Saturday morning.The mission is expected to launch a new satellite for radio subscription service SiriusXM.Friday's scrubbed launch came not even 48 hours after the company touted success in a high-altitude test and subsequent crash landing of its Starship rocket in south Texas.