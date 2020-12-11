SpaceX scrubs launch with 30 seconds left on countdown

The spacecraft was slated to launch at about 12:55 p.m. ET, but the launch stopped with 30 seconds left in the countdown.
The company was battling with high winds to clear the launch. A backup launch window is slated for late Saturday morning.
The video above is from a previous report on a SpaceX launch in May 2020.
The mission is expected to launch a new satellite for radio subscription service SiriusXM.
Friday's scrubbed launch came not even 48 hours after the company touted success in a high-altitude test and subsequent crash landing of its Starship rocket in south Texas.
