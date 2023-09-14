Space Center Houston honors John F. Kennedy's famous 1962 moon speech lectern at museum

HOUSTON, Texas -- Space Center Houston officials have confirmed the authenticity of the lectern used by President John F. Kennedy to deliver his famous moon speech at Rice University in 1962. The lectern is now back on display at the museum.

Earlier this year, Dallas historian Farris Rookstool cast doubt on the authenticity of the lectern, which was on display at Space Center Houston, being the one Kennedy used, according to a Space Center Houston news release.

On April 17, museum officials sent the lectern to Steve Pine, a furniture conservation expert from Pine Art Conservation. Paul Spana, a museum curator and director of collections; Kennedy Library officials; and Rice University officials also investigated.

Pine confirmed the lectern in question was indeed the one Kennedy used to deliver his moon speech, the Sept. 12 release reads.

The museum now displays the lectern to celebrate the 61st anniversary of Kennedy's speech and the 30th anniversary of the lectern's original unveiling at the museum, according to the release.

"We are delighted to put to rest any doubts about the authenticity of this extraordinary lectern," William Harris, president and CEO of Space Center Houston, said in the release. "This lectern represents a pivotal moment in history and serves as a powerful symbol of human achievement and aspiration. Its restoration and return to public display will allow us to continue educating and inspiring visitors for generations to come."

Other notable figures who used the lectern include:

President Dwight D. Eisenhower

President Jimmy Carte

Vice President Hubert Humphrey

First Lady Barbara Bush

Rev. Billy Graham

