21-year-old son shoots and kills parents' attacker in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 21-year-old son shot and killed a man who was attacking his father and stepmother in a parking lot along the Gulf Freeway near Fuqua in southeast Houston, police said.Officials told ABC13 that around 2 a.m. Friday at a restaurant and bar, there was a fight between the father, stepmother and another man.The father, identified as Alfredo Rodriguez, claimed that the man touched his wife inappropriately, and she slapped him.Rodriguez said he and his wife were dancing when the incident happened.As the parents were going to their car, the man followed them, and then started punching Rodriguez and grabbing the stepmother.When their son saw what was happening, he pulled out his gun and shot and killed the attacker, police said."From what I've seen on video and what everyone is telling me, yes, he's clearly taking an action to protect his dad and his mom," said HPD Sgt. Kenneth Daignault. "In the video, he (the father) looks unconscious after he punches him."One of the shots hit the stepmom in the leg. She is in the hospital, but is expected to recover.The alleged attacker, believed to be in his 30s died at the hospital.The district attorney will decide if charges will be filed.