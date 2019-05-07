Your boss could be required to give you a paid break

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5278337" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Companies considering ban on all physical contact, including handshakes. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on April 30, 2019.

North Carolina workers are one step closer to a new law that would give everyone a paid break during the workday.The North Carolina House of Representatives voted to have the Legislative Research Commission study the idea of requiring employers to provide a 20-minute paid break to anyone working a shift of six hours or more."Workers in my district approached me earlier this year," said Rep. Allison Dahle of Wake County. "They aren't getting a break even though they work all day. It's time for North Carolina to take a look at this and figure out how we can give working people a break," continued Dahle.About 20 states require a break, and now North Carolina could join the list after the legislature studies the idea."Hardworking people of North Carolina that work every day to feed their families and contribute to our communities deserve to have their dignity preserved through routine work breaks," said Rep. Zack Hawkins of Durham. "From standing on their feet all day to doing back-breaking work to make the products we use and the services we depend on, we need to value them by allowing for adequate rest. Our people are our most important asset, let's do right by them."