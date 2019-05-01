Society

Survey: Companies considering ban on all physical contact, including handshakes

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, some companies are banning all physical contact, including handshakes.

Companies are implementing very black and white policies to avoid expensive sexual harassment claims.

While you're probably safe with a handshake, the experts say why even risk it.

People should be mindful that their perceptions of appropriate physical contact might not be the same as colleagues.

Companies that do not have specific guidelines in place should establish them and make sure that employees know the rules.

The survey was conducted by the job website TotalJobs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybig talkers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News