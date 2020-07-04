Vanessa Guillen's case sparks calls for justice and protection of Latina soldiers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6296578" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The community in Killeen gathered together for a vigil for Vanessa Guillen.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Across the nation, the name Vanessa Guillen now strikes a chord with just about everyone.Many have heard her tragic story and seen her family's pain."There are Amber Alerts, but there are really no alerts for Vanessa's of the world, and that's one of the reasons we got involved, and we're concerned," said Domingo Garcia, National President of League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).Garcia is now asking Hispanic women not to join the military. He said the military is not doing enough to protect enlisted women, and that needs to change."The army continues to deny and lie, and that's their M.O., and we know that," he said.In Houston, many are starting to call for justice in their own way."Me and other people felt very strongly about the situation," said Andrew Rodriguez.Rodriguez teamed up with the organization FIEL to march alongside the Guillen family. This Saturday at 5 p.m., they will meet at Discovery Green and make their way to City Hall."You know, I have little sisters, little nieces. Some of them do want to join the military. When I see Vanessa, I see them," he said.For others, like artist DonkeyBoy, painting a mural speak volumes.People with heavy hearts and flowers in hands showed up to pay their respects, including George Floyd's brother, Travis Canes."We're praying for them, just like they were there for our family," he said.DonkeyBoy is now working on painting up to 30 more murals for Guillen across the city. He has the space. He just needs more artists."Be part of this movement," he said. "Art can be very powerful, especially in moments like these."