Twin sisters give birth on the same day

CREVE COEUR, Missouri -- A hospital in Missouri is celebrating a very unique set of circumstances.
Twin sisters both gave birth on the same day! And that's not it, one of the twins gave birth to her own twins.
KTVI reports that when fraternal twin sisters, Lisa Boyce and Lauren Kozelichki learned they were both pregnant, they did not suspect that they would be set to deliver on the very same day.
"She announced to me and told me and we were all so excited. And then a short week later, I ended up finding out I was pregnant. So we announced to her after she told us," Kozelichki recalled.
"So our original due dates were ten days apart," explained Boyce.
The numbers looked like they wouldn't align for these sisters hoping to have babies at the same time.
"So I went in on Tuesday and labored for a couple of days and then ended up with a C section early on the 7th at 1:30 in the morning. And Lauren had a scheduled C-section for that day," Boyce recalled.
"I never dreamed ever that they would all be born on the exact same day," Kozelichki said.
The day was November 7.
Thankfully, there was almost ten hours between the births, and the twins had the same doctor at the hospital.
"And we had no idea it was that big of a deal until after we both had delivered. Then a lot of the nurses said, 'We've never had this happen before. On the same day, with the same doctor, with twins having a twin.' So I guess that is pretty awesome," Boyce said.
