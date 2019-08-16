games

Treasure hunt with prize up to $100k in Houston underway: Here's how you can win

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The hunt is on!

A treasure hunt that vowed to reward up to $100,000 to someone deeply knowledgeable about Houston is underway.

In July, we reported on Hidden Treasure Hunts, the game that already stumped teams in Beaumont. The organizers are now getting the game going in Houston.

RELATED: Win $100k in treasure hunt game using Houston box murals

Here's how it works: There are around 15 riddles people will have to answer using Houston electrical box murals.

Participants enter the riddle answer online, and if it's correct, they receive the next clue.

"The riddles will get harder and harder, and at the end, you'll have a master riddle that you're going to have to put it all together to come up with the answer to win the money," said Brad Sanford, the mastermind behind the treasure hunt.

The game should last a month, organizers added. It costs upwards of $25 to play. You can play solo or on a team. You must be at least 18 years old.

Registration has been extended to Friday, Aug. 23 at 9 p.m. The first clues will go out the following day, Aug. 24.

The treasure hunt has another benefit. Part of the entry fee will go to the Houston SPCA.

You can enter the game in progress at the Hidden Treasure Hunts website.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustoncontestsentertainmentgamesmoney
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GAMES
Win $100k in treasure hunt game using Houston box murals
Pinball Hall of Fame: One of the Most Overlooked Attractions in Las Vegas
Board game teaches teens how to interact with police
Arcade and cider paradise set to open in EaDo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gas shoots out of line break in Ft. Bend Co.
Supervised visits for mom ordered after toddler killed
5 Houston-area children drown in one week
People wear same underwear for at least 2 days: Study
Our extremely hot, slightly wet weather pattern will continue
UH running back surprises dad with scholarship news in emotional video
Weekend traffic closures centered on southwest Houston area
Show More
Man and dog killed by 12-year-old girl driving car: police
Top items in your child's backpack that are bad for dogs
Teacher walked by bullied teen put in chokehold: Lawsuit
Gamers unite for this free Nintendo Switch Night event
Ready to ride? New $25M BMX bike park opens in Houston today
More TOP STORIES News