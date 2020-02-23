Travis Scott reopens pop-up store 'Space Village' for his new sneaker release

Fans lining up for Travis Scott’s pop up shop at #SpaceVillage in Houston pic.twitter.com/bq6rJGxT07 — KEYMUSICHQ (@keymusichq) February 22, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston rapper Travis Scott's pop-up shop has re-opened just in time for his new sneaker release.During Saturday's opening, the store 'Space Village' had a familiar crowd, with lines out the door.Scott first opened the Rice Village pop-up shop in 2018 during the inaugural ASTROWORLD festival.He later opened it again in Nov. 2019 during the festival's second year.Shoppers each year see it as an opportunity to support Scott, who grew up in Missouri City.The ASTROWORLD festival has been held across the street from the former home of its namesake Astroworld, an amusement park that opened in Houston in 1968, for the past two years.Astroworld was originally built to complement the Astrodome, the world's first multi-purpose domed sports arena, referred to by many as the "eighth wonder of the world."The festival seeks to bring back the beloved spirit and nostalgia of Astroworld, making a childhood dream of Travis' come true.