Society

Travis Scott reopens pop-up store 'Space Village' for his new sneaker release

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston rapper Travis Scott's pop-up shop has re-opened just in time for his new sneaker release.

During Saturday's opening, the store 'Space Village' had a familiar crowd, with lines out the door.





Scott first opened the Rice Village pop-up shop in 2018 during the inaugural ASTROWORLD festival.

He later opened it again in Nov. 2019 during the festival's second year.

RELATED: Who is Houston rapper Travis Scott?

Shoppers each year see it as an opportunity to support Scott, who grew up in Missouri City.

The ASTROWORLD festival has been held across the street from the former home of its namesake Astroworld, an amusement park that opened in Houston in 1968, for the past two years.

Astroworld was originally built to complement the Astrodome, the world's first multi-purpose domed sports arena, referred to by many as the "eighth wonder of the world."

The festival seeks to bring back the beloved spirit and nostalgia of Astroworld, making a childhood dream of Travis' come true.

This video is from a previous post.

Travis Scott: Houston needs monument to celebrate artists like him and Beyonce
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonrap musicfestivalrapperastrodomeshopping
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston Roughnecks are undefeated 3-0 after beating Tampa Bay
6 key questions going into Nevada caucus
Austin drunk driver hits man who lands in his car, keeps driving
Alvin ISD football player plans to 'tackle' his cancer
You call him 'Happy Socks' | Get to know this H-Town fan fave
Charter bus rollover kills 3, injures 18 outside San Diego
How food created the Houston Roughnecks' 1st dynamic duo
Show More
When bluebonnets will start popping up in Texas
Dangerous TikTok challenge causes child head injuries
Enter for chance to win a dream wedding with Frontier Airlines
3 pound drug bust on man asleep at wheel in Spring
Hundreds pack church in Houston to honor gospel singer's death
More TOP STORIES News