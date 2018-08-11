WHITE SUPREMACISTS

Thousands to participate in 'Unite the Right' rally held by white supremacists in Washington, D.C.

EMBED </>More Videos

Thousands to participate in 'Unite the Right' rally held by white supremacists in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) --
Thousands of people are expected to participate in a "Unite the Right" rally near the White House a year after the violent Charlottesville rally that left one woman dead.

Organizers of the rally and counter protesters are already in Washington, D.C. Saturday tonight.

Police have set up barricades in preparation potential clashes between white nationalists and counter-protesters from Black Lives Matter and other organizations.

A white nationalist who organized the D.C. rally also helped organize last year's rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societywhite supremacistsrallycharlottesville demonstrationsu.s. & worldWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WHITE SUPREMACISTS
A timeline of events in Charlottesville, Virginia
KKK hood allegedly found in hate crime suspect's car
TIMELINE: How Houston teen's fake abduction story unraveled
Catholic school fires teacher with ties to white nationalists
More white supremacists
SOCIETY
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Parkland shooting survivors to speak at journalist convention in Houston
El Tiempo restaurant owner apologizes after Jeff Sessions photo backlash
SPONSORED: Check This Out Houston: Previous episodes
More Society
Top Stories
1 woman dead, 1 man critically injured after dispute in Harris Co.
El Tiempo restaurant owner apologizes after Jeff Sessions photo backlash
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Man charged after allegedly shooting stepdaughter in Galveston Co.
Man sends bloody Snapchat photo to friend after stabbing woman to death
Parkland shooting survivors to speak at journalist convention in Houston
MD Anderson and the Galleria host 7th Annual Back-to-School Fashion Show
Thousands to participate in 'Unite the Right' rally held by white supremacists in Washington, D.C.
Show More
In wake of critical book, Trump calls Omarosa 'a lowlife'
2 people killed in a car crash in NW Harris County, deputies say
Exploding spray paint can burns 3-year-old boy in Willis
Suspect who stole appliances dead after leading authorities on chase
Houston Astros Alex Bregman host meet and greet Sunday
More News