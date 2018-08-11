Thousands of people are expected to participate in a "Unite the Right" rally near the White House a year after the violent Charlottesville rally that left one woman dead.Organizers of the rally and counter protesters are already in Washington, D.C. Saturday tonight.Police have set up barricades in preparation potential clashes between white nationalists and counter-protesters from Black Lives Matter and other organizations.A white nationalist who organized the D.C. rally also helped organize last year's rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.