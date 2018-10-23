SOCIETY

West University Place named best city to live in America

West University Place was named the best city to live in America.

If you're looking to make a move soon, but don't want to stray too far from Houston, you might try a place that's just right next door.

West University Place has been named America's best city to live in, according to 24/7 Wall St.

The city topped the list with its median household income of nearly $221,000 a year, its amount of restaurants, bars, museums and theaters within the area and its strong job market.

According to the site, the violent crime rate of 64 incidents for every 100,000 people is among the lowest in the country and the five-year average unemployment rate is 2.7 percent.

West University Place's population is 15,318. But it's not the only Texas city that made the list.

#48 - Snyder, Texas
#36 - Buda, Texas
#34 - Highland Park, Texas
#17 - Trophy Club, Texas
#4 - Dumas, Texas
#3 - Perryton, Texas


24/7 Wall St. ranked cities by creating a weighted index of over two dozen measures.

Only communities with at least 8,000 residents were reviewed.

To see the full list, click here.
