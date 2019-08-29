WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
HTX Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
60 second update
THE 60: Teacher who mowed lawn nude fighting to get job back
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
Related topics:
society
60 second update
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
60 SECOND UPDATE
THE 60: Costco's first China store forced to close amid frenzy
THE 60: Family remembers son who died of drug overdose
THE 60: Alex Bregman invites LLWS champs to Astros game
THE 60: Field comes up short for Packers and Raiders game
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dozens of medical professionals arrested in opioid crackdown
Hurricane Dorian could hit Florida as a major hurricane
Storm drops awning on top of cars outside Pasadena stores
Another round of strong storms possible in Houston today
JJ Watt gives 2-year update on Harvey donation money
'I'm just not right in the head,' massacre suspect said
ABC13's Morning News
Show More
Mustang driver slammed into 3 motorcyclists at red light
Uber attack: Video shows woman biting rideshare driver
59 dogs rescued from property in Shepherd
Silver Ticket winners announced in Houston Idol competition
Rosa Parks, Sally Ride get their own Barbie
More TOP STORIES News