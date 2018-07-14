A terminally ill man's dying wish of spending his last days enjoying his favorite drink came true.When Don Chaney moved back to Abilene, Texas to spend time with his family he said he could not find his favorite soda, Cherry flavored 7-Up.In fact, the local supermarket is not even allowed to sell the soda.But a store employee went above and beyond and tracked down the only cases nearby in Dallas."I went to the second best option, which was our district manager, Cale. They ended up having two 12-packs of Cherry 7-Up in their garage. We ended up picking it up that night," said grocery store manager Sergio Aguillon.The soda company heard about Chaney's story and told him they will be sending him soda every week for the remainder of his days.